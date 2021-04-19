Watch: Delhi couple abuses cops over mask rule, arrested husband then blames wife

The couple was caught on camera misbehaving with and abusing officials of the Delhi police after they were stopped for not wearing masks.

A Delhi couple — Pankaj and Abha — was caught on camera misbehaving with officials of the Delhi police after the two were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday. A video of the incident where the couple, in particular the woman, was heard screaming at the police, had gone viral on social media. While the man was arrested on Sunday, his wife was arrested a little later.

In the video released by the Delhi police, the woman, who was seated inside the car with her husband, was heard shouting at the police and calling them “beggars” because they asked her to wear a mask. The woman even shouts, “What will you do if I kiss him right now?”

The woman also claimed, “there is no such thing as coronavirus” and that “people are being harassed for no reason.” The woman can also be heard saying in the video, “I have cleared UPSC," to which a police official is heard responding that since she has cleared UPSC, she should behave more responsibly. The woman also screams, “how dare you touch our car?”

The man also shouts at the police, “can’t you see I am sitting alone with my wife in the car?” and also asks, “if there really was a coronavirus, would it not have entered through our eyes or ears?”

The woman also taunts the police, “make a video, and if you have guts, upload it.” The video was shared by the Delhi police and shortly went viral.

Watch the video that was released by Delhi police:

#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks.



"An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police.



(Video source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Police have registered a case against Pankaj and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi. Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days. They were taken to Darya Ganj police station and both were arrested, police officials said.

Interestingly, while speaking to the media when he was taken to the police station, the man, Pankaj, claimed to Aaj Tak reporter, blamed his wife and said that he was instigated by his wife.

“The problem arose because of my wife. She was instigating me and then we ended up misbehaving,” Pankaj is heard saying to the reporter. When asked whether it was correct to call the police “beggars,” Pankaj said it was his wife who did so and that it was wrong. “When we were in the car, I had been telling her that we should wear our masks, but she refused to wear one and did not let me wear a mask either. We were fighting over that," said Pankaj.

Watch his remark here:

Delhi has reported an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, prompting Delhi Chief Minister to announce a 6-day lockdown in the national capital.

