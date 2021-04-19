Delhi announces 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on April 19

In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said in an address on Monday.

The Delhi government on Monday annnounced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 (Monday) till 5 am on April 26 (next Monday). Addressing the public on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this is being done as a precaution to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the week-long lockdown, essential services, food services and medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people and passes will be issued separately for the same. A detailed order will be issued shortly, Kejriwal said. He also asked citizens of Delhi to stay in Delhi and not try to travel out of the city to evade the lockdown.

"In last three to four days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate as well as the infection have also increased. If 25,000 patients come every day, then system will crumble. There's a shortage of beds as well ICU beds are nearly over. There are less than 100 beds available. There is a shortage of oxygen as well," Kejriwal said.

