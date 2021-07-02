Team Thondimuthalum Driksakshi
The movie marked The Great Indian Kitchen actor Nimisha Sajayan’s debut. The movie revolves around Suraj Venjaramodu and Nimisha Sajayan, a newlywed couple who decide to move to some other place after their family and others refuse to approve the intercaste wedding. A local thief (played by Fahadh Faasil) steals Sreeja’s chain while the couple are commuting in a bus. What happens next forms the rest of the plot.
The video containing deleted scenes features brief shots from various sequences in the film. In one scene, we see a bunch of people, from children in school to elders outside a tea shop, discussing theories and exchanging exaggerated versions of how a fight between Prasad (Suraj), the thief ( played by Fahadh Faasil) and the cops went down. They unduly praise the thief for his brilliance. Another clip shows the police taking the thief to a deserted area where they make him pick up a gold necklace that one of the cops hurled up to a bus-shelter. There is the famous Thondimuthalum backgrou
The supporting cast of the movie includes actors Alenciar Ley Lopez, Vettukili Prakash and Sibi Thomas, among others. Bankrolled by Sandip Senan and Anish M. Thomas under their home banner Urvasi Theatres, the movie had a whooping run at the box office.
Watch the deleted scenes here:
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan will be seen together in the upcoming Mollywood movie Malik, which is set to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 15.
