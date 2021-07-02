Watch: Deleted scenes from Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’

The Dileesh Pothan directorial starring Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Fahadh celebrated the completion of four years since theatrical release on June 30.

Flix Mollywood

Team Thondimuthalum Driksakshi yum celebrated the completion of four years on June 30. Marking the occasion, the makers released deleted scenes from the movie. Thondimuthalum Driksaks hiyum features actors Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Sharing the deleted scenes, Bhavana Studios, the studio founded by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, wrote: “Celebrating 4 Years of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyu m. Here are some deleted scenes from the movie.”

The movie marked The Great Indian Kitchen actor Nimisha Sajayan’s debut. The movie revolves around Suraj Venjaramodu and Nimisha Sajayan, a newlywed couple who decide to move to some other place after their family and others refuse to approve the intercaste wedding. A local thief (played by Fahadh Faasil) steals Sreeja’s chain while the couple are commuting in a bus. What happens next forms the rest of the plot.

The video containing deleted scenes features brief shots from various sequences in the film. In one scene, we see a bunch of people, from children in school to elders outside a tea shop, discussing theories and exchanging exaggerated versions of how a fight between Prasad (Suraj), the thief ( played by Fahadh Faasil) and the cops went down. They unduly praise the thief for his brilliance. Another clip shows the police taking the thief to a deserted area where they make him pick up a gold necklace that one of the cops hurled up to a bus-shelter. There is the famous Thondimuthalum backgrou nd music accompanying some of these scenes.

The supporting cast of the movie includes actors Alenciar Ley Lopez, Vettukili Prakash and Sibi Thomas, among others. Bankrolled by Sandip Senan and Anish M. Thomas under their home banner Urvasi Theatres, the movie had a whooping run at the box office.

Watch the deleted scenes here:

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has screenplay by Sajeev Pazhoor and music by Bi jibal. Rajeev Ravi cranked the camera while it was edited by Kiran Das. The movie bagged three National Awards: Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Best Screenplay for Sanjeev Pazhoor and Best Supporting Actor for Fahadh Faasil. It also won two Kerala State Film awards, for the Best Screenplay and Best Character Actor (Alencier Lopez) as well as four Filmfare Awards South.

Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan will be seen together in the upcoming Mollywood movie Malik, which is set to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

