Watch: Danish Sait makes Vidya Balan laugh out loud with his hilarious characters

Both Danish Sait and Vidya recently released their films ‘French Biriyani’ and ‘Shakuntala Devi’ respectively on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Entertainment

Former RJ, actor and comic Danish Sait has made quite a name for himself with his short lockdown videos in which he plays a myriad of characters who interact with each other and talk about various developments like the lockdown, PM Modi’s address, and so on. Recently a movie he has starred in called French Biriyani also released on Amazon Prime Video (APV).

In a video released by APV on YouTube, Danish is seen interacting with actor Vidya Balan, whose film Shakuntala Devi also recently released on the platform. In a hilarious interaction, Vidya and Danish – who brings out several characters famous from his short videos – discuss Shakuntala Devi, maths, and more.

The duo initially talk about their films and then Vidya reveals that she and her husband, Siddharth, would look forward to Danish’s videos daily. “He was the one who introduced me to you,” she tells Danish. “One day I went into the room and he was laughing loudly. He is not the kind to laugh loudly on his own. So maybe I thought lockdown has…” Vidya bursts out laughing, raising a finger to her temple, implying that the lockdown had gotten to her husband.

Danish tells Vidya that he is glad that Shakuntala Devi came out after French Biriyani because otherwise, he jokes, standards for French Biriyani would have been much higher. Vidya also talks about her love for numbers and how she felt she “was destined to play Shakuntala”.

Danish then says he has some friends who’d like to speak to Vidya, a request to which a slightly surprised but gracious Vidya obliges. Next, we see that Danish has put on a mustache and he introduces himself as “Ramamurthy avare”, one of the characters he plays in his videos.

Vidya bursts into laughter, and a fun interaction follows. Danish also brings out Jaya, the domestic worker character with her trademark black dupatta draped around her head, who tries to entertain Vidya with a song…. except that the song is nothing more than the table of one in a singsong voice. We also see Didi, and Didi’s husband who introduces himself as “Mr Didi” talk to Vidya, followed by the Muslim man’s character Danish plays, with an orange bag as the beard. And of course, it ends with Bewarsi Kudka.

Watch the video here: