Watch: Danish Sait is an auto driver in 'The Bengaluru Song' from 'French Biriyani'

The song is part of Danish Sait's upcoming film â€˜French Biriyaniâ€™ which is releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor and comedian Danish Sait, who has become all the more famous for his much awaited one-minute videos of a Bengalureanâ€™s life during the lockdown, premiered a fresh new track from his upcoming film French Biriyani, on Saturday. The number titled 'The Bengaluru Song' was released on YouTube.

Itâ€™s a rap song along with a dance sequence which pays homage to various iconic locations in Bengaluru city, while Danish Sait drives through the city in his auto.

The music video features many monuments in the city, including the Majestic bus stand, parts of Shivajinagar, various buildings in and around Cubbon Park including the state library and Karnataka High Court. It also pays homage to the statues of Tipu Sultan, Mahatma Gandhi and late Kannada actor Rajkumar.

The song has been sung by Aditi Sagar. The lyrics have been penned by Avinash Balekkala and Vasuki Vaibhav, who is also the music director.

The film French Biriyani features Danish Sait playing an auto driver, one of Bengaluru's ubiquitous characters. The film is directed by Pannaga Bharana, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar.

The movie also stars Sal Yusuf, Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan, Mahantesh Hiremath, Pitobash, Sampath Kumar, Nagabhushana and Sindhu Murthy.

French Biriyani is set to release on July 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the music video of 'The Bengaluru Song' here:

The music video comes two days after the release of the film's trailer. In the trailer, one can see Danish Sait as â€˜Azgharâ€™, one of the voice characters which he put on during his days as a prank caller on radio. Azghar becomes involved in a police search for a foreigner, and the trailer looks like a light-hearted take on the underworld in Bengaluru.

However, fans might be surprised to note that â€˜Azgharâ€™ does not have the signature high-pitched, sing-song voice in the film, but speaks differently. The trailer shows characters running through iconic parts of Shivajinagar.

Watch the trailer of French Biriyani here: