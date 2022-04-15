Watch: Dance number 'Two Two Two' from Kaathuvaakula Rendhu Kadhal is out

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film stars actors Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

A new single from the much awaited romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha, was unveiled by its makers on Thursday, April 14, on the occasion of the Tamil new year. Sharing a glimpse video of the dance number ‘Two Two Two’, Vignesh Shivan, who is the film’s director, said, “ Special thanks to @KiranDrk sir for giving your best to me always ! Love you sir.Thank you for the awesome shots @srkathiir Sir.And for the amazing fun choreo always thankful to the great #GaneshAcharya Bhaiya & team thank u.” The fun track features visuals of the trio shaking a leg.The film is set to hit the big screens on April 28.

Actor Samantha had also announced via her Instagram stories on April 14 that she has completed dubbing for the project. “And.. Its a wrap for KRK'. Dubbing done. So so excited for you guys to see this one. And Thank you to the amazing people around me who have made working in this film an absolute breeze..love ya", Samantha wrote, as she tagged her teammates along with director Vignesh. Vignesh Shivan, who shared Samantha's story, responded, saying, "What a pleasure it has been to collaborate with you!! Thank you for your kind words ".

‘Two Two Two’ is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Sanjana Kalmanje, while it has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer for the project.

The first single from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal was released by the makers on the occasion of Valentine's Day last year. The film sees the team of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (Anirudh, Nayanthara, Vignesh and Vijay Sethupathi) reunite after a gap of five years. It is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, and Vignesh Shivan- Nayanthara’s home banner Rowdy Pictures. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the romantic drama has cinematography by SR Kathir ISC, and Vijay Karthik Kannan, while Sreekar Prasad is on board as the editor.