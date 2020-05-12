Watch: Cricketers in lockdown dance to Tamil songs, spout Telugu dialogues on TikTok

Kevin Pietersen, former England cricket captain, recently danced to AR Rahmanâ€™s â€˜Ottagatha Kattikoâ€™ song from the Tamil film â€˜Gentlemanâ€™.

Australian cricketer David Warnerâ€™s â€˜Buttabommaâ€™ dance along with his wife Candice and their daughter making an adorable cameo on TikTok was all anyone could talk about on social media, but that was last week. It is now the turn of Kevin Pietersen, former England cricket captain, who chose his music wisely, gaining a nod from the songâ€™s composer himself!

Kevin danced to AR Rahmanâ€™s â€˜Ottagatha Kattikoâ€™ song from the Tamil film Gentleman (1993) and the video was shared by AR Rahman on his Instagram page. Gentleman, starring Arjun and Madhubala in lead roles, marked Shankarâ€™s debut as a director in the Tamil film industry. The film also won ARR his second Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director after Roja that came the year before.

In his TikTok video of the Tamil song, Kevin is seen trying to get into rhythm, flipping and nodding his head in different directions while trying on various facial reactions. He is almost ready to give up when the beats pause and when the vocals begin, he breaks into a club music style dance, taking us off guard.

The batsmanâ€™s TikTok video has now got the Indian audience in splits.

After setting the â€˜Buttabommaâ€™ trend, a Telugu song from the recent Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo film, David Warner, who is also a team member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise of the Indian Premier League, has tried his hands at quite a few other Telugu and Tamil videos.

In one, he is joined again by with wife and daughter as the three are seen trying out some simple moves to a variation of the opening music to Ilaiyaraajaâ€™s â€˜Inji Idupazhagaâ€™ song. Bonus points for his daughter for being extra adorable and gaining our full attention.

In another the cricketer tries his acting prowess, in Telugu no less. Pointing his bat at the camera, heâ€™s seen mouthing a punch dialogue from Mahesh Babuâ€™s Pokkiri with the caption: â€œGuess the movie"