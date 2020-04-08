Watch: Coronavirus-shaped car in Hyderabad to create awareness about the disease

The car will be put on display at several junctions in Hyderabad urging commuters to adhere to the lockdown and help contain the disease.

Grabbing eyeballs, K Sudhakar Yadav, owner of Sudha Cars Museum in Hyderabad has designed a six-wheeled car resembling the structure of the coronavirus. The car was designed to create awareness about the deadly disease and encourage people to adhere to the lockdown.

The green coloured car which can accommodate one person, is equipped with a 100 cubic centimeter engine and was designed in 10-days during the lockdown period, Sudhakar says.

“The car can comfortably travel a distance of 40 kilometers,” he says, adding, “The reason we designed the car is to create awareness about the dangers of coronavirus. The car will be on display in main junctions of the city every day, asking people to stay at home and strictly follow the lockdown,” Sudhakar says.

Guinness record holder Sudhakar Yadav from Hyderabad designs coronavirus-shaped car to create awareness about the disease. pic.twitter.com/qoxjcxQz94 — Rajeswari Parasa (@ParasaRajeswari) April 8, 2020

In the past too, Sudhakar has designed many cars to create awareness about several issues, which include a condom-shaped car to spread awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS); a helmet-shaped car to promote use of helmets; a cigarette-shaped bike urging smokers to quit smoking; among many others.

Sudhakar is a Guiness record holder for building the world’s largest tricycle which is 37-feet long. He also entered the Limca book of records besides being featured in popular English TV show “Ripley’s Believe it or Not.”

Sudhakar has designed several cars and bikes which are on display in his museum – Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura.

Not just Sudhakar, the Hyderabad police too have designed helmets resembling the virus structure to create awareness about COVID-19. Last week, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated a rally with police personnel on motorcycles and horses wearing the coronavirus-shaped helmet in Malakpet.

Telangana has recorded 404 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with 348 active cases. Among these the majority of cases are from Hyderabad, with 150 active cases. The disease has claimed 11 lives in the state. Meanwhile, as the disease is yet to be contained, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has suggested to the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown.