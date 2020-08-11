Watch: Comedian Danish Sait’s cast of characters on Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

“Congrats, da, Russia found off vaccine, it seems!” the video starts.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that the country has made the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus, people were stunned by the news. In particular, many were surprised by the speed with which the announcement was made. However, comedian Danish Sait was also quick to put our thoughts into words through his now-famous cast of characters.

Danish, who has been posting quarantine videos since the early days of the lockdown, has become particularly fast at responding to major and local news events, whether it’s the reopening of liquor stores in Karnataka or the latest in COVID-19 quarantine rules or Vijay Mallya’s near return from the United Kingdom.

Through these videos, his fans have gotten to know his pun-spinning abilities — a few featured in this latest video include, “Russia rushed off,” “Mama, they’ve really stopped the world from Kremlin” and “Today I will wear my Lenin clothes are go join them.” (There’s also an understandable mix-up between Mosque Road and Moscow).

And of course, Danish’s hilarious set of characters, all of whom he plays are back, including the typical Bangalore bro, Ramamurthy Avare, Chacha, Jaya and Bevarsi Kudka.

On July 24, Danish recently released his newest film, French Biriyani, on Amazon Prime. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, the Kannada-language comedy stars Danish in the lead role, alongside Sal Yusuf, and Disha Madan. The script was written by Pannada and Avinash Balekkala.

Putin has stated that the vaccine works “effectively” and that it “forms a stable immunity” against COVID-19. He also revealed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated. Various countries, including the United Kingdom, China and the United States, are working towards a vaccine against the disease.

According to records, the coronavirus has infected over 20 million people around the world, and 2,271,034 in India.