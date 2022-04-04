Watch: Collector Divya Iyer IAS's dance with college flash mob is viral

Dr Divya had arrived at the district stadium to oversee the preparations and joined the flash mob when it was about to close the performance.

The video of Pathanamthitta Collector Dr Divya Iyer dancing along with a group of students has gone viral on social media, winning a lot of praise. The collector performed with the college students to a Hindi song, taking them by surprise.

According to reports, students of Catholicate College were part of a flash mob for the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival. Divya had arrived at the district stadium to oversee the preparations, when the flash mob was about to close the performance.

To the surprise and joy of an unprepared group, the IAS officer joined in and performed to the Hindi song â€˜Nagada Sang Dhol Bajeâ€™ from the film Ram Leela. Wearing an indigo blue saree, her steps to the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer song were captured and shared on social media. In the 52-second-long video, she can be seen dancing with gay abandon with an enthralled group of college students.

The festival reportedly has seven venues. While the District stadium (Sugathakumari Nagar) is the main venue, Royal Auditorium (Nedumudi Venu Nagar), Catholicate College auditorium (Chrysostom Thirumeni Nagar), college volleyball court (KPAC Lalitha Nagar), Mar Clemis hall of Catholicate College (S Ramesan Nagar), Eusebius hall of the college (Lata Mangeshkar Nagar) and English language hall of the college (Poovachal Khader Nagar) are the other venues.