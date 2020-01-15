Watch: 'Chithi 2' promo retains the theme from its original

The serial is set to premiere at 9.00 pm on Sun TV from January 27.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Radikaa, one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry, is well-known for her TV serials. When news emerged of the revival of her '90s blockbuster mega serial Chithi, her fans went berserk. As a Pongal treat, Sun TV has released a promo for Chithi 2, that will be premiering at 9.00 pm on their channel on January 27, Monday.

The short clip begins with a long shot of a rice field, a flock of ducks running through the ridge, establishing the setting of Chithi 2. We then follow a young girl in search of someone and the colourful, elaborate visuals lead us to Radikaa (cue for the iconic call “Chithiii”), dressed in a bright green and pink saree, praying to an idol of lord Nataraja. A modified version of Chithi's 'Kannimani' introduction song sung by Nithyasree Mahadevan begins playing.

Chithi that debuted on TV in 1999, ran for 467 episodes, ending in 2001. Monday through Friday 9.30 pm at almost every house in Tamil Nadu witnessed a family gathering of sorts. It is fair to say that Chithi firmly established Tamil television serials led by women, and since then, many have been made on similar lines.

Production house Radaan, founded by Radikaa Sarathkumar, made Chithi and other successful shows like Selvi, Arasi and Chellame, all starring her. Chithi revolves around Sharadha played by Radikaa. In the first part, actor Hemalatha played a young girl called Kaveri, and Sharadha becomes her step-mother. In Tamil, step-mother is also called 'chithi', thus giving the serial its title.

Radikaa, who has had most of her serials telecast on Sun TV, recently started a show on the newly launched Colors Tamil channel. Titled Koteeswari, it is the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor became the first woman to host the show.

She is also actively part of films. Last seen in Market Raja MBBS, she has Vaanam Kottatum, Dhruva Natchathiram, Jail, and Kuruthi Aattam among other films up for release this year.