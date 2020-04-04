Watch: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others make music video to promote COVID-19 awareness

The video was appreciated by PM Narendra Modi on Twitter

Flix Coronavirus

Tollywood stars have come up with a music video during the nationwide lockdown period, urging people to stay home and wash their hands frequently to fight the coronavirus. The music video has been widely circulated on social media platforms from the time it was released.

As part of the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) initiative, Megastar Chiranjeevi along with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej have come up with a music video on COVID-19. Music producer Koti is also part of the initiative. The coronavirus awareness music video was recorded from their respective homes, and the actors can be seen urging everyone to fight against the virus by staying at home, ensuring social distancing and personal hygiene.

The video was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The PM said, in a tweet composed in Telugu, that he was thankful for the wonderful message that the team has given, and he also reiterated the need to maintain social distancing to win against the coronavirus. The move came after the song was featured on DD News.

The song has received about 111k views on YouTube as on April 4.

Director Ram Gopal Varma also released a song on coronavirus titled ‘Kanipinchani Purugu’ (an unseen insect). The song was written and sung by the director. He also released a promo for the same and the video managed to get about 969k views in a span of two days.

Known for his politically incorrect tweeting, RGV emphasised that his song had received far more views than the one made by the Telugu film industry celebrities.

Earlier this week, popular singer and music director SP Balasubrahmanyam also recorded a coronavirus awareness song with a classical music touch from his home and shared it with the public.

The trend of music videos on coronavirus in the Telugu entertainment industries began with Hyderabad-based music band Chowraasta creating a music video titled ‘Cheyi cheyi kalapaku ra’. The video has secured more than 3.5 million views on YouTube so far.