Watch: Black Eyed Peas’ video ‘ACTION’ has electrifying sequences from Indian films

The American pop-rap group said the video was a tribute to Indian music and culture.

Now, actor Vishal’s phenomenal flying-while-seated-on-the-SUV scene from the 2015 Tamil film Aambala, actor Sunil’s unbelievably intense cycle chase scene from Telugu film Maryada Ramanna (2010) and some more will be preserved for posterity, thanks to American pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas’ new music video, befittingly titled "ACTION".

The video begins with a disclaimer, similar to the Star Wars intro credits, that it has been made using deep fake technology, warning fans not to believe everything they see. Deep fake is a media synthetic technology using which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else.

"ACTION" begins with "Udyogam Oodipoyindi" song from SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna where actor Sunil rides his bicycle as trucks collide and car fly into the sky. Only here, we watch Will.i.am experience the near misses, not actor Sunil. Cars colliding and flying into the air, the action accelerates from here.

Director Shankar’s grand visual effects from Enthiran, where actor Rajinikanth as Chitti the (evil) robot clashes with the Tamil Nadu police and draws out all the machine guns in a Transformers like sequence has Will.i.am playing the baddie. Rohit Shetty’s cop thriller Singham (2011) is not left out either. There’s an equally mind-blowing shooting sequence from a 2003 Swedish action comedy called Kopps that might have easily been from an Indian film.

Publishing the video, Black Eyed Peas wrote about their long association with Indian cinema.

“(We) have been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career… From Asha Bhosle to AR Rahman, Indian music has influenced our songs on more than one occasion…This video for ACTION shows our LOVE and appreciation for BOLLYWOOD and the imagination and awesomeness it brings to the screen…” the group said.

After another edge-of-the-seat action sequence from Maryada Ramanna, the video ends with the message, “We have artificial intelligence but we can’t tell fake news from facts. If we can’t handle fake news!!! how can we handle deep fake??? !!!Dont trust the screen!!!”

Ready for some action? Watch: