The promotional video for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu was officially released by Star Maa channel on Saturday, August 14. The host for the new season, Akkineni Nagarjuna was featured as a 'boredom killer' in the one-and-a-half minute promo video.

According to the makers, it's the first time that Nagarjuna has been featured in a music video as part of the Bigg Boss promo. The video is designed with the concept of how 'boring' the life of the audience has become after the end of season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu, and now the next season is coming to get rid of the boredom. The video is filled with quirky dance moves and with a signature step created especially for Bigg Boss season 5.

The promo was directed by Prashanth Varma and the music was composed by Yashwant Nag, while the song has been sung by Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj, who is a playback singer by profession.

Earlier, the makers had revealed the logo for the show, which resembles a maze, hinting that contestants have to get through the same to emerge as the winner.

The previous season of Bigg Boss, lasted for 15 weeks last year and was one of the most-watched reality shows in the Telugu-speaking states. The show ended with actor Abhijeeth declared as the winner, while Akhil Sarthak and Syed Sohel were runners-up and Alekhya Harika and Ariyana Glory were finalists.

The popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna has been the host of the show for the past two seasons and is going to continue for this season as well. This time too, the Bigg Boss Telugu shooting is going to take place in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the television channel, Gemini has announced a reality show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu with Jr NTR as host. The show is set to air on August 23.

