Watch: Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 is designed to feel like a walk in a garden

The much-awaited terminal was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 11.

Bengaluru now has a new glitzy flight terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a grand project that was constructed at a cost of over Rs 5,000 crore. Nicknamed the ‘Terminal In A Garden," Terminal 2 is an eco-friendly facility constructed largely using bamboo.

T2 has 90 check-in counters in an attempt to make check-ins quicker The interiors of the terminal are covered in engineered bamboo that was influenced by traditional cane weaving. The terminal has been designed keeping in mind sustainability, technology, and the art and culture of the state.

TNM visited terminal 2 and we saw green walls that surrounded the terminal, the hanging gardens that descended from the roof of the building on the bronze veils and bells suspended from the ceiling, the green lagoons inside the building, and the extensive forest belt area between the terminal and boarding piers.

Mentioning that Terminal 2 was built with sustainability in mind, Prasanna Murthy, Head of Landscape at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “The beautiful green environment at Terminal 2 has 620 endemic plants, over 3,600 plant species, 150 palm species, 7,700 transplanted trees, 100 types of lilies, 96 species of lotus, 180 rare, endangered, and threatened species, as well as 10 ecological niches.” He added that the temperature at Terminal 2 would be two to three degrees cooler than its surroundings as the landscape around the terminal preserves a microclimate.

BIAL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar said that there are still a few protocols to complete before the terminal is operational for public use. "There are still a few processes, including a few more trials, that need to be completed. A security sweep must be carried out to make sure the terminal is secured. We will put Terminal 2 into service as soon as everything is ready, which would probably take about 1.5 to 2 months,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 11, inaugurated the Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and others were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister took a tour of the swanky Terminal 2. He also unveiled the 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue built on the premises of KIA.