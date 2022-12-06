Watch: Bengaluru’s Rex Theatre revamped with luxury seats, gourmet cuisine

Bengaluru’s iconic Rex Theatre, which was shut down in 2018, is now back as Director’s Cut, a luxurious multiplex. The multiplex, launched by PVR Cinemas, is touted as south India’s first Director’s Cut, and is located at Forum Rex Walk shopping center on Brigade Road. Actor Kichcha Sudeep inaugurated the movie hub on December 2.

PVR Managing Director Ajay Bijli said that the new Director’s Cut has a total of 243 seats in its five luxurious thematic auditoriums. The property is equipped with the technological offerings for a good viewing experience, plush leather recliners, a 4K laser projection system, and razor-sharp image quality along with a 7.1 Dolby surround system and Real-D 3D technology. “The auditorium will have 1.2 metres’ legroom and 750 mm seat width. You’ve got a call button, you’ve got a swivel seat, you’ve got a torchlight, and therefore there will be service to your seats,” Bijli told PTI. He also added that customers can choose between a variety of cuisines while watching the movie.

On ticket prices, the PVR MD said that currently, the average cost is about Rs 900 per ticket. There will also be dynamic and flexible pricing on weekends, peak hours and weekdays to meet all types of consumers, he added. Bijli further said, “PVR Ltd opened its first Director’s Cut in 2011 in Delhi with an idea to attract people to cinema theatres who wanted a different experience, and the response they got was phenomenal.” The company is planning to set up Director’s Cut movie halls in Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Chandigarh, he added.

Bijli also said the latest launch in Bengaluru is the 884th screen of PVR Limited, which opens 100-odd screens every year. “This quarter itself, we have 20 more screens coming up,” the MD said. To a question on the performance in the last two quarters in the wake of an alleged social media boycott, he said the boycott did not really impact PVR much. “There has been a little up and down. The first quarter was just phenomenal when we got almost 25 million people in our cinemas. In the second quarter, we got about 18 million. But the volatility did not happen due to any social media boycott, according to me. The volatility only happened because of the content,” he explained.

The PVR MD attributed the below-par business performance to the poor content of the films instead of the social media boycott. “Sometimes, consumers connect with the cinema, and sometimes they don’t. So when they connect, obviously box office revenues go up and if they don’t connect, then, of course, the volatility brings the footfalls down,” Bijli said.

