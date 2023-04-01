Watch: Bathukamma song from Salman, Pooja’s upcoming film celebrates Telangana culture

Nearly 24 hours after the release of the song from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it has garnered over 4.1 million views on YouTube.

Flix Entertainment

A new Telugu song on Bathukamma featured in the upcoming Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released on Friday, March 31 by the movie team. The track, which features Salman, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde and other cast in traditional Telugu attire, celebrates the annual flower festival, Bathukamma, which is observed by women in Telangana for nine days. The song was shot during the Bathukamma festival, making it an authentic representation of the event and a tribute to Telangana culture.

As per the note issued by the team, Pooja said, “It is celebrated with a lot of devotion by women in Telangana, I am honoured to be part of the Bathumamma festival through this song, a tribute to Telangana’s beautiful flower festival, from our team #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan.”

Nearly 24 hours after the song was released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, it has garnered over 4.1 million views.

The song has been composed by Ravi Basrur while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj and Harini Ivaturi. Playback singers Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have gone behind the mike for the songs.

The star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and slated for an Eid 2023 release, is led by Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Bhumika Chawla. Others in prominent roles include Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

With IANS inputs

Watch the song here: