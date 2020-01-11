Watch: 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' teaser shows carefree Prithviraj, tough Biju Menon

The film is directed by Sachy and produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan.

Flix Mollywood

Singing a drunken song with his companions in a car, Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in his recent heavily-bearded look in the teaser of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, his new film. Biju Menon plays the Ayyappan in the title and Prithvi plays Koshi. The film is directed by Sachy, the man who wrote Prithviraj’s recent film with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Driving License.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan released the teaser of Ayyappanum Koshiyum at 5 pm on Saturday with the message, "Gives me immense joy to launch the first teaser of the delightful looking and adorably titled #AyyappanumKoshiyum. Directed by Sachi chetan and Produced by Ranjiettan and Sashi ettan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. Wishing Prithvi, Biju Ettan and the entire team of the film all the very best.”

The teaser shows a happy-go-lucky Prithviraj, mostly drunk, announcing to a bunch of kids that he is retired havildar Koshi Kurien that children call ‘Pattalam Koshi’. He addresses Biju Menon’s character as ‘Nair’. Biju Menon plays an angry older man with obvious despise for the other man, introducing himself as ‘Ayyappan Nair, Koshi’s enemy’. You see glimpses of other actors including director Ranjith, Sabumon, Liji and so on.

We hear that Biju Menon will be playing a policeman, and Prithviraj, as mentioned above is a retired army man, with 16 years of service. Reports are that Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be about the two heroes in loggerheads over a minor legal issue.

The film is produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan. Cinematography is by Sudeep Elamon and editing is by Ranjan Abraham. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music.

It may be noted here that Sachy, Prithviraj and Biju Menon have earlier teamed up for Anarkali in 2015. The film told a love story between a naval officer (played by Prithviraj) and his senior officer’s daughter (Priyal Gor).

(With inputs from Digital Native)