'Theeni' is the Tamil and 'Ninnila Ninnila' is the Telugu version of a bilingual film directed by Ani Sasi.

Noted Malayalam filmmaker IV Sasi’s son, Ani Sasi is making his directorial debut and has roped in Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma in the lead. The film has been titled Ninnila Ninnila in Telugu and Theeni in Tamil. The trailer of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual was released by actors Mohanlal, Dhanush and Sai Tej on Friday. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film is set in London. Going by the trailer, the film is a tale of romantic comedy with Ashok Selvan seen as a chef named Dev, Tara played by Ritu Varma and Maya played by Nithya Menen.

Ashok Selvan has undergone a total physical transformation for the role. The trailer also impressed Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda who tweeted praise for the trailer. He posted the trailer and wrote: “What an adorable trailer. Love how it’s shot.. #NinnilaNinnila @riturv, @AshokSelvan and @MenenNithya all looking super cute Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes Well done @AniSasiOnO, this is looking top notch (sic).”

The film also stars Nasser and Sathya in key roles. The technical crew comprises music by Rajesh Murugesan and Divakar Mani, who has earlier worked in Telugu films like Ranarangam and Keshava, is in charge of the cinematography. Navin Nooli is in charge of editing. The film will be skipping theatrical release and will release on the pay per view platform ZeePlex in Tamil and Telugu.

Ashok Selvan was last seen in Tamil film Oh My Kadavule directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and bankrolled by Ashok Selvan, Abhinaya Selvam, and Dilli Babu under the banner Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures. Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan play the female leads in this flick with Vijay Sethupathi roped in for a cameo. The film has hit the screens on February 14, 2020 coinciding Valentine's Day.

Also, he will be debuting in the Malayalam film industry with the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, 2021.