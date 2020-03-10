Watch: Arya-Sayyeshaa's 'Teddy' teaser is full of action

The film has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.

Teddy is director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s upcoming film starring Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead, and the teaser of the film is now out. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, Teddy is the director’s 5th film, the last being Tik Tik Tik in 2018.

The teaser begins with the antagonist’s voice-over, drawing a comparison between the most expensive Swiss watch and an easily available digital watch that can be picked up from the streets to explain his “business”. At this point, we are not told what the “business” is but only how crucial the smooth functioning of every component is to the business.

We watch Arya fight a group of men on a train, in a hospital and in a parking garage. Teddy makes an appearance as the voice-over ends and our guess is that it could be played by actor Sayyeshaa. The actor herself only makes a brief appearance in the teaser. Something sinister is going on and women are being abducted, but we’re not given any further clues. The teaser ends with a teddy bear falling from an opening in the roof, smack on a hospital floor. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Director Sakthi Soundar Rajan is known for his “first-ever” films having already made Naanayam, considered to be Tamil cinema’s first bank heist film, Miruthan - Tamil cinema’s first zombie film and Tik Tik Tik - Tamil cinema’s first space film. Teddy too is expected to be on an unusual line.

The filming of Teddy was wrapped up in December last year. Sakshi Agarwal of Bigg Boss fame and director Magizh Thirumeni will be seen in important roles. The film has music by D Imman and cinematography by S Yuva. T Shivanand Eshwaran has edited the film.

Arya was last seen in Suriya’s Kaappaan, playing the Prime Minister’s son in the film. Magamuni released before Kaappaan and the actor received huge praise for his role in the film.

