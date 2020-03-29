Watch: Arun Vijay shows off his parkour skills

The film industry has come to a grinding halt with the COVID 19 pandemic. This has made fans wonder what their favourite stars are up to. Several of the film stars are posting regular updates about what they have been doing to keep themselves fit. The latest to join this bandwagon is Arun Vijay.

The star posted a short video on his social media page where he is seen practicing Parkour. “Practising my parkour stunts at home after a long time!! ” Urging everyone to stay at home safe, he wrote, “Stay safe at home everyone.. do some physical activity at home to keep yourself fit.. Don’t go out unnecessarily for anything for the next 21 days plz... kindly do this for your loved ones and your country... # letsfightthistogether.”

Arun currently has Agni Siragugal, Boxer and Sinam in his kitty in different stages of production. Agni Siragugal is a multi-starrer with Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony in the lead roles with Shalini Pandey and Akshara Haasan as the female leads. According to reports doing rounds, though Agni Siragugal is touted to be an action entertainer, it will have emotional content as well. The technical crew of this film includes Natarajan Sankaran for composing the music and KA Batcha is wielding the camera. It is being bankrolled by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations.

Sinam is directed by GNR Kumaravelan. Palak Lalwani plays the female lead in this entertainer with Kaali Venkat roped in for an important role. The technical crew of Sinam will include Shabir composing the tunes and Gopinath cranking the camera. Movie Slides Pvt. Ltd., is producing the film.

For Boxer, which is still in the initial stages of production, Arun Vijay will undergo special training in Mixed Martial Arts at the Lienphong Martial Center in Vietnam, we hear.

