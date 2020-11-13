After Act 1978, the trailer of another upcoming Kannada film Arishadvarga has come out ahead of its theatrical release on November 27. It will be the second new Kannada film to release in theatres after they were reopened in October.

Arishadvarga is a suspense thriller written and directed by Arvind Kamath. The trailer gives audiences a small peek into the neo-noir film setting.

The film stars Avinash, Nanda Gopal and Samyukta Hornad in pivotal roles. Set in Bengaluru, the film revolves around a mysterious murder and a man who finds himself in the crosshairs of the police with a witness convinced he is the culprit.

The film received positive reviews after its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival in June 2019. It was followed by further premieres at the Singapore South Asian International film festival in September 2019 and North American Premiere at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival in November 2019.

The film has been produced by Kanasu Talkies and the music is by Udit Haridas. The film's trailer was shared by Kichcha Sudeep on his social media platforms. Harish Mallya is the executive producer of Arishadvarga. He said that the original plan was to release the film in February but it was pushed to April to accommodate other films. The lockdown imposed in March meant that the release of the film was delayed by many more months.

He expressed confidence that an indie crime thriller without a star cast could fare well in the box-office. A string of independent Kannada films are hitting the screens to take advantage of the lean period in the Sandalwood industry. Even though theatres opened in the middle of October, no new films have been released in Sandalwood and award-winning filmmaker Mansoreâ€™s Act-1978 is set to be the first release and will hit the screens on November 20.