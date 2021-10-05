Watch: AR Rahman and Gautham Menon's song for Bathukamma festival

The song was formally launched by Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha and director Gautam Vasudev Menon in Hyderabad.

This year, Telangana’s Bathukamma festival song has become even more special with two top technicians on board, including Academy Award winning composer AR Rahman, and director Gautam Vasudev Menon. The song 'Allipoola Vennela' composed by the duo was formally launched by Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha and director Gautam Vasudev Menon at the former’s residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. This year, the Bathukamma song has been sung by Uthara Unnikrishnan, penned by Mittapalli Surender, and choreographed by National Award winner Brinda.

Releasing the song on social media, AR Rahman on Twitter wished everyone on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival in Telugu and further said, “A festival of life. A celebration of togetherness. Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma through "#AllipoolaVennela" along with Telangana Jagruthi.”

MLC Kavitha replied to the tweet saying, “The festival of colors, melody, and togetherness Bathukamma is here! Here’s sharing a glimpse of the special song for Bathukamma by @arrahman @menongautham and a dream team for all my sisters.”

The song showcases a family coming to Telangana on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival and gives the viewers a glimpse on the culture of the Bathukamma festival, which is celebrated with flowers.

బతుకమ్మ పండుగ శుభాకాంక్షలు!



A festival of life.

A celebration of togetherness.



Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma

through "#AllipoolaVennela" along with Telangana Jagruthihttps://t.co/rJarGvmwGs — A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) October 5, 2021

The festival of colours, melody and togetherness Bathukamma is here! Here’s sharing a glimpse of the special song for Bathukamma by @arrahman @menongautham and a dream team for all my sisters.https://t.co/8zjWgwHUFy#AllipoolaVennela #BathukammaSong @TJagruthi https://t.co/7QioZ7DfT1 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 5, 2021

However, some netizens are disappointed and have said that the 'Telangana soul' is missing from the song. Usually, the Bathukamma song is composed with a touch of folk music and in Telangana dialect, but this song is more of a melody. According to a statement released by the Telangana Jagruthi team, the song was shot in various Telangana districts.

#AllipoolaVennela - Never imagined that @menongautham will give a song like this ! This is going to rule the telugu states . What a soulful tune from @arrahman !! https://t.co/8NF41IrEL9 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 5, 2021

Avoid Video song and listen only Audio song with earphones

Different tune from our regular Telangana songs

But still Mangli song is the best #AllipoolaVennela — Ravikanth (@GulabiBoss) October 5, 2021

Bathukamma was declared as Telangana's state festival in 2014 by the TRS government after the formation of Telangana as a separate state. The nine-day long festival is all set to begin across Telangana starting from October 6.

Watch Bathukamma song video here :