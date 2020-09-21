Watch: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan's 'Nishabdham/Silence' trailer is intriguing

The film will release worldwide on October 2 on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Entertainment

The official trailer of Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham/Silence was released on September 21, about 10 days ahead of its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The 2.3-minute video begins with Anushka's character entering a “haunted” house along with Madhavan's character, in search of a “Josephine Wood” painting.

While the actor will be playing an artist with speech and hearing disabilities in this film, Madhavan’s character will be seen playing a violinist. The trailer has enough spooky moments to keep the viewer hooked in. Midway into it we are introduced to Shalini Pandey’s character Sonali, who seems to have a close bond with Anushka’s character. We also learn that Sonali has gone missing.

The trailer puts together an intense police investigation where Hollywood actor Michael Madsen comes in along with actor Anjali who also appears to play a police detective. The film will premiere worldwide on October 2 on the online streaming platform.

The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English multilingual has been directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory.

While this will be Anushka’s first major release since her last Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagamathie ( 2018), for actor Madhavan it comes after Savyasachi that released in Telugu in 2018.

Nishabdham’s teaser was released in November last year and came with no dialogues. The film was shot in the USA as the story is set against the backdrop of Seattle (USA). The film’s crew includes Gopi Sundar for music, Girish G for background music, Shaneil Deo for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing.

The team gave it a long thought before choosing to release the film on a digital platform and skip theatrical release. They even conducted online polls to gain an insight on the audience’s choice. The online poll, in fact, favoured OTT release.

Watch the trailer here: