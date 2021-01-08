Watch: Anupama Parameswaran’s short film ‘Freedom @ Midnight’ teaser out

‘Freedom @ Midnight’ stars Anupama Parameswaran and Hakkim Shahjahan playing a couple.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

“I will do anything for you and go to any extent,” says the man, to which Chandra says, “Will you kill someone?” — This dialogue sets the tone of the teaser of Freedom @ Midnight, a Malayalam short film starring actors Anupama Parameswaran and Hakkim Shahjahan. The teaser, which was released on YouTube on Wednesday, has already garnered more than three lakh views. Written and directed by RJ Shaan, the short film seems to have only Anupama and Hakkim as its cast.

Going by the teaser, the story seems to be a thriller, revealing events that unfold in a single day. Hakkim and Anupama, who plays the role of Chandra, play a couple. According to the teaser, the “short fiction” is “based on a million men and women.” The 1:05-minute teaser ends with “Releasing her soon”. Freedom @ Midnight will release in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

The short film is produced under the banner of Posh Magicae Creations by Abigael Nothing. While the cinematography is by Abdul Rahim, the short film has been edited by Joel Ravi. The music has been composed by Lijin Babino.

The first-look poster of Freedom @ Midnight was released on January 1. After working as a radio jockey in Kerala and Dubai, Shaan worked as the scriptwriter for C/O Saira Banu, along with Bipin Chandran. The movie features Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam in lead roles, alongside Amala Akkineni. Freedom @ Midnight is Shaan’s directorial debut.

Anupama made her debut with the Malayalam romantic comedy film Premam, starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian. Apart from Malayalam movies, Anupama has also worked in the Telugu film industry, starring in movies such as A Aa, Kodi and Tej I Love You, among others. Anupama's latest feature film, Maniyarayile Ashokan, was produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Her upcoming Telugu movies are Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages, both starring Nikhil Siddharth.

WATCH: The teaser of Freedom @ Midnight