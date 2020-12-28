Watch: Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter gets married, Mohanlal takes part with full family

Flix Mollywood

A video of popular Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Dr Anisha’s wedding with Dr Emil which was held recently, has hit social media. In the video of the wedding ceremony held at a Kerala church on Sunday, actor Mohanlal could be seen participating in the event with his full family, including wife Suchithra, son and actor Pranav Mohanlal and daughter Vismaya.

Dr Anisha was clad in a full sleeve white gown and Dr Emil wore a black suit and white shirt. Wishing the couple on the marriage, Mohanlal posted a video of the wedding on social media on Monday. Mohanlal had earlier participated in the couple’s engagement function also.

“Congratulations dearest Emil and Anisha, wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and blessings,” Mohanlal wrote.

In the video, Mohanlal can be seen walking inside to the church with his wife Suchithra. While both Mohanlal and Pranav were in a black suit and white shirt, Suchithra and Vismaya were wearing maroon coloured dress.

Antony Perumbavoor is known to be a close confidante of Mohanlal. In the video of the engagement function, Mohanlal could be seen in Antony Perumbavoor’s house, blessing Dr Anisha with other relatives before heading to church.

“Let all of us pray that both of them continue their lives with a lot of happiness and success,” Mohanlal said during the engagement function.

Meanwhile, sharing the wedding video Antony Perumbavoor also thanked everyone who blessed the couple.

“Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness my dear daughter on this new journey with Emil. I pray for you great happiness together ! I know that your love will not only last, but it will be proof to all who surround you that love is beautiful, kind and enduring. Thank you everyone who showered their lovely wishes and blessing upon the newly weds,” Antony wrote.