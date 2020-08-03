Watch: 'Annathe Sethi' from Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' has a powerful message

Composed by Govind Vasantha, the song has been sung by Arivu with lyrics by Karthik Netha.

Flix Kollywood

While we wait for updates from Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar, the team has released a song from the film titled “Annathe Sethi”. Composed by Govind Vasantha, the song has been sung by Arivu with lyrics by Karthik Netha.

At the song’s beginning, a bearded Vijay Sethupathi is seen recording an introduction to the topic of exploitation at a recording studio. The best way to respond to such exploiters is to target their intellect, he says. “Our rights are not something we seek as alms from someone. It is in our nature. If they try to stop (us from attaining) our rights, we should beat and break their intellect and not their face,” he says into the microphone in Tamil.

The song’s video has been made with stills from the film, which shows Vijay Sethupathi in a politician’s white-and-white attire. Actors Parthiban and Bagavathi Perumal too are seen in this video in similar outfits. There are clips of the song’s recording interspersed in the 4.30 minute-long video, with Arivu rapping in some parts and singing the rest.

The song also has portions of it shot inside slums. Aditi Rao Hydari, Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran, Raj, Risha and Samyuktha Nair form the rest of the cast in this film. Produced by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio, the film has been directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan. Balaji Tharaneetharan (dialogues), Manoj Paramahamsa (cinematography), Kumar Gangappan (art direction) and Govindaraj (editing) are some of the names associated with this project.

It was reported earlier that Tughlaq Durbar will be a political satire. Among the films Vijay Sethupathi awaits for release in Tamil are Master along with actor Vijay, Kadaisi Vivasayi by Kaaka Muttai fame Manikandan, Maamanithan by Seenu Ramasamy, Laabam with Shruti Haasan directed by SP Jananathan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal by Vignesh Shivan starring Nayanthara and Samantha.

Watch: