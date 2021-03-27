Watch: AMMK's version of 'Enjoy Enjaami' takes jibes at Modi, Kamal Haasan, Stalin

The song is being widely shared on social media and takes jibes at the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, headed by TTV Dhinakaran, has released a spoof version of the hit Tamil song 'Enjoy Enjaami'. The song by singer Dhee and rapper Arivu has taken the internet by storm since its release in the beginning of March. The spoof version, which is being widely shared on social media, takes jibes at all political parties and the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'lotus party', Udhayanidhi Stalin and his 'daddy' and DMK chief Stalin, actor-politician Kamal Haasan who 'confuses' and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman, the song urges voters to vote for the AMMK.

The song accuses all other parties of lying in their campaign speeches, saying that the “ideology is missing”. The lyrics further say, "If they give you cash for votes, tear their mouth." Asking people not to be swayed by liquor being offered at campaign rallies, it urges them to exercise their right to vote, wisely.

Watch the video here:

TTV Dhinakaran will be contesting this election as part of the AMMK even after his aunt and former aide of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala announced that she is temporarily staying away from politics. The AMMK is in an alliance with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, allotting it three seats.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will face the polls on April 6 in a single phase. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

Watch the original song below.

Rapper Arivu, who wrote the lyrics for the song, told TNM in an interview, “My conversations with my grandmother Valliamma formed the basis of the song...Usually all my songs are political and I get a lot of criticism but somehow this song has earned an universal acceptance. But this song too is ‘politically loaded’. I talk about people’s issues through the song."

Read:

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ is as political as my other works: Singer-lyricist Arivu to TNM

'Enjoy(ed) Enjaami'? Here's more that Tamil indie music has on offer