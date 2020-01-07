Watch: Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ promises good fun

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released the trailer of the film on Monday evening. With Allu Arjun appearing on the big screen after a gap of close to a year-and-a-half, the film is a complete family entertainer directed by Trivikram. Allu Arjun’s last film was Naa Peru Surya, which turned out to be a dud at the box-office.

Production house Geetha Arts took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote: “Let’s celebrate this Sankranthi like never before at theaters only.”

The trailer of the film on YouTube already has a whopping 3.5 million views.

In the two-and-a-half minute long trailer, Allu Arjun comes across as a man hailing from a middle-class family, who's frustrated by his family’s middle-class problems. Murali Sharma plays the role of his father and the duo seems to share some good humour throughout the trailer. Rohini Molleti plays his mother and Allu Arjun seems comfortable playing the role of the guy-next-door, a character he has excelled at in most of his family-oriented movies.

Pooja Hegde also makes an appearance in the trailer. Tabu is seen playing a strong character along with Samuthirakani (probably the antagonist) and Malayalam actor Jayaram also appears in an important role. Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj are also a part of the star cast.

This is the third time that director Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun are teaming up, having tasted success with Julayi and Son of Sathyamurthi previously.

The music numbers from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are already viral, composed by music director S Thaman. The film is jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts.