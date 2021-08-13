Watch: Allu Arjun looks rugged as Pushpa in first single ‘Daakko Daakko Meka’

The highly-anticipated Sukumar directorial also stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

The first single from one of the most-anticipated Tollywood movies of the year, Pushpa was unveiled on Friday. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, Pushpa is helmed by director Sukumar. The first single from the movie has been titled ‘Daakko Daakko Meka’. Sharing the song, Allu Arjun wrote: “Here it is…The first single from #Pushpa is out now!” ‘Daakko Daakko Meka’ is the Telugu title of the track, while it has been titled ‘Odu Odu Aade’ in Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi and Kannada version has been released as ‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’ and ‘Jokke Jokke Meke’ respectively.

Sung by Sivam, the upbeat folk song features visuals of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a smuggler of red sandalwood. The riveting song is filled with energetic dance moves. Allu Arjun, who is fondly known as ‘Iconic Star’ by fans, sports a rugged look in the video. Pushpa: The Rise has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty is part of the technical crew. Rashmika will be starring opposite Allu Arjun, while Fahadh Faasil will reportedly essay the role of an antagonist, in the movie which marks his Tollywood debut.

The makers of Pushpa recently announced that the first part of the two-part movie will be hitting the big screens in December this year, coinciding with Christmas. However, the date for theatrical release is yet to be announced. They also announced that the first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise. “This Christmas will be ICONIC. Icon Staar @alluarjun’s #PushpaTheRise Part – 01 will thrill you in cinemas this December,” Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the project, wrote.

The movie was initially slated for theatrical release on August 13. The plot revolves around red sandalwood smuggling and has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Watch the video of ‘Dakko Dakko Meka’ here: