Watch: Aishwarya Rai's recreation of same scenes in 'Ravanan/ Ravan' amazes fans

Mani Ratnam directed the same movie in Hindi and Tamil as ‘Ravan' and ‘Ravanan’ respectively. Aishwarya Rai played Sita in both the versions.

Flix Tollywood

A side-by-side edit of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mani Ratnam’s movies Raavanan and Raavan has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a segment from the song ‘Kalvare’ / ‘Khilli Re’, where Aishwarya Rai is enacting the same sequence with Prithviraj and Vikram in the two versions of the film respectively. Based on the epic of Ramayana, filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed and released two versions of his film in the year 2010 as Raavanan in Tamil and Raavan in Hindi.

Although directors often release dubbed versions of their movies in other languages, Mani Ratnam chose to re-shoot the same movie with different cast members in both Hindi and Tamil. While the Tamil version featured actor Chiyaan Vikram, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aishwarya Rai in the lead, the Hindi version featured Chiyaan Vikram, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. However, Aishwarya played the role of Sita in both the films.

Almost a decade after the release of the movie, fans were amused with how the director and actors managed to recreate the same scene in both the versions after a video featuring both the clips parallelly, surfaced online. Many social media users heaped praises on Aishwarya Rai’s command over her craft since she was able to effortlessly recreate the scene in both the versions. Donning the same outfits, Aishwarya Rai dances gracefully and emotes in the same manner in both the versions, leaving fans stunned.

Watch the clip here:

In the comments section, a user wrote, “For the longest time I was hoping someone would make side by side clips of Raavan and Raavanan. The fact that Mani Sir made the entire movie twice and each scene looks so perfectly similar albeit with different actors is truly fascinating to me!” Another user, who admired the differences in both the versions, wrote, “Same actress…but aish looks much younger with prithvi…such a range.” Due credit was also given to dancer and actor Shobana Chandrakumar, who choreographed the sequence and composer AR Rahman for his composition.

Actor Aishwarya Rai has once again teamed up with director Mani Ratnam for the upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan, which features an ensemble cast.