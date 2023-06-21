Watch: Adipurush makers change Hanuman’s ‘tere baap ki' line to 'teri Lanka ki'

The makers of Adipurush have changed the controversial lines after many viewers objected them, calling them too ‘crude’ and ‘uncouth’ to be uttered by an actor playing the deity Bajrang (Hanuman) in the film.

Flix Cinema

After the recently released adaptation of Ramayana, Adipurush, stoked controversy over certain dialogues delivered by the character of Bajrang (Hanuman) which have been termed as ‘crude’ and ‘uncouth’, the makers have modified the lines. The dialogue in contention is delivered in the film by Bajrang, played by Devdatta Nage, to Meghnad. During the Lanka Dahan scene, when Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail and says: "Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi…" (“Does it burn, now it will burn even more”). To this, the character of Hanuman replies: “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.” (“The cloth, oil and fire are your father’s. Therefore it’s your father’s that will burn.") However, these lines have now been changed to say ‘Lanka’ instead of ‘baap’ (father).

A viewer took to Twitter and shared a clip from the modified version of the film, in which Bajrang says, "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi." (“The cloth, oil and fire are your Lanka’s. Therefore it’s your Lanka that will burn.")

Following backlash over the dialogue which was considered too crude to be uttered by the deity Hanuman by many viewers, the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had justified the language and said, “If there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division.” Many right-wing groups have objected to the portrayal of the Hindu epic Ramayana in Adipurush, with some of them even seeking a ban on the film and demanding an apology from the makers.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 16.

