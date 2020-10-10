Watch: Adharva’s 'Thalli Pogathey' trailer released, looks promising

'Thalli Pogathey' is touted to be the remake of hit Telugu film 'Ninnu Kori'.

Flix Entertainment

The trailer of Adharva Murali and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Thalli Pogathey was released online by music director Anirudh Ravichander. On the release, Anirudh wrote on his social media page, “Happy to release the trailer of @atharvaamurali's #ThalliPogathey, starring @anupamahere and my dear buddy @amitashpradhan. Produced & Directed by @Dir_kannanR #ThalliPogatheyTrailer (sic).”

Thalli Pogathey is touted to be the remake of the hit Telugu film Ninnu Kori. The Tamil remake is directed by Kannan. The technical crew of this film includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shanmuga Sundaram for cinematography. Thalli Pogathey is being bankrolled by director Kannan along with MKRP Productions.

The technical crew of this film includes Gopi Sunder, who was the composer for the original film, to compose the tunes, Selva RK for editing and N Shanmuga Sundaram for cinematography.

While Atharvaa will be doing the role done by Nani, Anupama Parameswaran will be reprising the role done by Nivetha Thomas in the original version. In an interview to cinemaexpress.com, Anupama has said earlier, “I am playing a Bharatanatyam artiste in the film and being a classical dancer myself, I think I will be at ease doing that part.”

Ninnu Kori was a romantic drama film that was directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. Nani and Nivetha Thomas played the lead pair in the movie with Aadhi Pinisetty, Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani, and Prudhviraj in important roles. The technical crew of this film included Gopi Sunder to compose music for the film, Prawin Pudi to edit it and Karthik Ghattamaneni as cinematographer. The film was a massive success at the box office. It was made on a budget Rs 20 crores and went on to collect Rs 52 crores.

While Thalli Pogathey is getting ready to hit the marquee, Adharva has Kuruthi Aattam, Othaikku Othai and Rukkumani Vandi Varuthu waiting for release. Kuruthi Aattam, written and directed by Sri Ganesh, stars Adharva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, while Radhika Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Vatsan Chakravarthy form the supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for this venture with Balasubramaniem handling the camera and Anil Krish doing the edits. The film was scheduled for release in June this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Atharvaa also has the Tamil film Othaikku Othai in post-production mode. It is an action drama written and directed by Barnesh. Starring Atharvaa and Sri Divya in the lead roles, Narain, Chandhana and Vidya Pradeep play pivotal roles in it. The star’s last film release was the Telugu film Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda that was written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film had Varun Tej reprising the role done by Bobby Simha in Tamil and Adharva in the role done by Siddharth in the original. Mickey J Meyer composed music for this flick with Ayanaka Bose handling the camera and Chota K Prasad doing the edits.

Watch the trailer of Thalli Pogathey below.