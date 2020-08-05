Watch: Actor Parvathy who got her nose pierced has a message for fans

The ‘Uyare’ actor put up a short video of her getting her nose pierced, on Instagram.

Flix Social

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has decided to give her face a tiny makeover by experimenting with a piercing. On Wednesday, the Uyare actor put up a short video of her getting her nose pierced, on Instagram.

Unlike the popular gunshot piercings, the actor decided to opt for a traditional needle piercing. In the video, a gold smith can be seen using a needle and a nose pin to get the piercing done. The actor also put up a picture of her mother who has a similar nose stud with the caption “like mother, daughter also gets a mookuthi’.

The actor also warned people to practice utmost safety and hygiene standards if they planned to get a piercing during the pandemic.

“I made sure it was hygienic sanitised space but that can’t be guaranteed everywhere. I’d strongly advise anyone from taking a risk without being 100 percent sure about the hygiene of the place you’d get it from. Be safe please!” she wrote.

Back in 2015, Parvathy sported a nose stud for her role as Tessa in the film Charlie. The actor who was paired opposite Dulquer Salman wore a big nose pin and glasses for her role, which quickly caught on to become a fashion trend. The Tessa look also became a thing with several women going for big nose studs and glasses.

Parvathy was last seen in the 2019 Malayalam film Virus, directed by Aashiq Abu, which focused on the Nipah Virus outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala, in 2018. Parvathy played Dr Annu, a post graduate medical student who succeeds in tracing how the virus spread from one patient to the other, finally tracing it back to patient zero.

The actor was also seen in Uyare, where she portrays an ambitious pilot trainee subjected to acid attack. The actor received critical acclaim for her sensitive portrayal of Pallavi Raveendran, the role she essayed in Uyare.