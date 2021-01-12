Watch: Actor Darshan clicks photos of tiger at wildlife reserve

The actor can be seen capturing the movements of a tiger which is a few metres away from him.

Kannada actor Darshan, in a now viral video, can be seen capturing a tiger on camera while on a safari. In the minute-long video, he is seen capturing the movements of a tiger which is a few metres away from him. The Challenging Star was at Kabini recently. His love for animals is well-known to his fans. He also owns a farmhouse in Mysuru where he has a studio.

The actor is the brand ambassador for the Karnataka Forest Department. The video was shared by the actorâ€™s fan page and later went viral. Darshan has been spending his time in the forests of Karnataka as he is yet to resume shooting for films that were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

The star had also visited the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in August and stayed there for a couple of days. The sanctuary is located in Chikkamagaluru and he stayed with his friends. The actor had hosted an exhibition of the wildlife photographs that he'd clicked at Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger reserves. The proceeds from the exhibition that was held in Mysuru in 2019 were donated to the Forest Department for the welfare of forest guards and watchers.

The actor recently made an announcement that Roberrt will hit screens on March 11. Roberrt will be one of the biggest releases in Sandalwood post lockdown. The film directed by Tharun Sudhir was supposed to release in the summer of 2020. However, it was delayed owing to the pandemic. Darshan stars opposite Asha Bhat in the film.

The actor made the announcement on his social media page through a Facebook Live. Darshan declared in the Live video that no matter what happens, his film Roberrt will release on the big screen only and that there is no question of the 50% occupancy guideline stopping them from going ahead with the release. He further asked his fans to not gather outside his home and assured them that he will visit the entire state as promised and meet them.