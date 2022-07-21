Watch: Action-packed trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s Liger is out

The trailer launch event of ‘Liger’ was held in Hyderabad on July 21 amid much fanfare.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s upcoming movie Liger was unveiled on July 21. The launch event for the film that is set to hit the big screens on August 25, was held in Hyderabad. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda is seen as a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter. The team has been using the tagline ‘saala crossbreed’ as a part of the promotions.

The trailer features visuals of Vijay Deverakonda’s fights inside the boxing ring and clips from his training. Ramya Krishnan, who essays the role of his mother, says in the video, “My son is born to a lion and a tiger — he is a crossbreed.” He also shares several romantic sequences with Ananya Pandey in the film. Towards the end of the trailer, we see American boxer Mike Tyson making a cameo, sporting a cowboy look. When Liger warns his men saying he is a fighter, Mike laughingly says, “If you are a fighter, what am I?”

Liger marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh. The cast of the action drama also includes actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Srinu Boddupalli, and Abdul Quadir Amin in significant roles. The technical team includes Mani Sharma as the music composer, Vishnu Sharma as the cinematographer, and Junaid Siddiqui as the editor. Sharing the trailer on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “India, We give you Mass. Action. Entertainment. The LIGER Trailer!”

Fans who were excited for the trailer launch event had installed cutouts in Hyderabad. Some fans also poured milk on the cutouts ahead of the trailer release.

Sharing the Telugu version of the trailer, popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted, “And here goes the #Liger Trailer. Puri Strikes Again! Raising expectations sky high..All The Very Best to Entire Team!” Actor Dulquer Salmaan shred the Malayalam trailer, tweeting, “WHATT !! Chief this is INSANE ! Wishing team Liger the very best ! Here’s the Malayalam trailer.”