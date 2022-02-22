Watch: Action-packed trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak is out

The film also stars actor Nithya Menen in a pivotal role.

Flix Tollywood

Putting an end to a long wait, the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film on Monday, February 21. “The Ultimate face-off between DUTY & POWER unleashes. STORMING THEATRES WORLDWIDE on 25 FEB (sic),” Sithara Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the film tweeted.

Going by the trailer, Rana locks his horns with a dynamic cop (Pawan). A war of ego between the two forms the rest of the story, while some of their glimpses in the trailer promise some high-octane action sequences.Actor Nithya Menen is seen in an important role. Actor Murali Sharma appears as a well-wisher to the hot-headed cop.

Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner. Slated for its release on February 25, Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam movie titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Along with the trailer launch, the pre-release event was also scheduled to take place on February 21. However, it was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Sharing the news with fans, Sithara Entertainments wrote on Monday, “Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!(sic).” The pre-release event of the film will be held on February 23 at Hyderabad's Yousufguda Police Grounds.

Bheemla Nayak has cinematography and editing by Ravi K Chandran and Naveen Nooli, respectively, while it has dialogues and the screenplay penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

Telugu sports drama Ghani is also set to hit the big screens on the same day as Bheemla Nayak. Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani stars Varun Tej Konidela in the titular role.The cast also includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, among others, in significant roles. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America fame is on board as the stunt choreographer for the project, while George C Williams is taking care of cinematography.

(with IANS inputs)