Washington Sundar's spell stands out in high-scoring RCB-MI game

Washington Sundar's economical spell of 4 overs for 12 runs, stood out in a match where over 400 runs were scored by both the teams.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

The Player of the Match award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) may have been given to AB de Villiers but one of the standout players in this match was young spinner Washington Sundar who ended up with figures of 4-0-12-1. This translates to 4 overs for just 12 overs and one wicket.

Over 400 runs were scored by both the teams in a high-scoring affair in which Washington Sundar's economy rate of 3.0 stood out. No other RCB bowler had an economy rate under 10 with leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa conceding 101 runs in eight overs.

While Sundar did not face the batting of Kieron Pollard or a well-set Ishan Kishan, he bowled a nifty spell at the start of Mumbai Indians' innings to put RCB in a strong position. Sundar bowled the second over of the match, a role that he has assumed in the past as well. He got the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma, who was caught on the boundary at deep-square leg.

Sundar went through his quota of four overs bowling a consistent line and length and cramping the batsmen for room. He finished his spell without conceding a single boundary.

However, Sundar's good work was almost undone by RCB's death over bowling which conceded 89 runs in the last five overs. Pollard and Ishan Kishan, who finished with a stunning 99, almost took the game away from RCB. However, with five needed to win for MI off the last ball, a four levelled scores and took the game into a Super Over.

Navdeep Saini redeemed himself with a tight Super Over to help RCB to their second win of the tournament.