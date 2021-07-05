'Called the MLA for help', says school boy shouted at by MLA Mukesh

Vishnu from Ottapalam said that he did not know the MLA was busy, so he called repeatedly.

news Controversy

In a controversy where Kollam CPI(M) legislator Mukesh yelled at a 15-year-old student over the phone, the boy has said that he had called to seek help to buy a phone for his friend to attend online classed. Vishnu from Ottapalam in Palakkad district told the media that he did not know the MLA was busy, so he called repeatedly.

"My friend did not have a phone, so to help him I called the MLA. I called thrice, then he picked up the phone and said he would call me back. Later, I called thrice again and distrubed his meeting. Then he called me back. In our school group the teacher had put a message asking to help students who don't have phones. So I thought to help," Vishnu told the media.

Malayalam actor and MLA M Mukesh landed himself in a controversy after a phone call of him shouting at Vishnu was leaked. The boy is heard saying that he got the number from one of his friends, so he called to tell the Kollam MLA about an 'urgent issue'. Mukesh replied saying the friend who gave his number should be slapped in the face. The actor-politician then asks the boy who is the MLA in the constituency he belongs to. When the boy replied saying he doesnâ€™t know, Mukesh said if the boy was in front of him, he would have beaten him using a cane.While the boy goes on to say sorry, the Kollam MLA keeps on scolding him. Mukesh insisted in the call that Vishnu should have called his local MLA and not him.

Mukesh had also claimed that the call was part of a planned harassment against him. He claimed that he has been receiving many calls lately and he was agitated. He also said that his warning to beat the boy using a cane was just a metaphor.

This accusation has however been denied by Vishnu and he did call for help. Vishnu also told the media that he had no issues with the MLA as anybody would get angry if called on the phone continuously. Vishnu's parents also told the media that they did not know about this issue until it was published in the news.

Meanwhile youth Congress workers held a protest in Palakkad on Monday holding cane sticks and burning Mukesh's effigy.