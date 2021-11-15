‘Was crying by the time Siva finished Annaatthe script narration’: Rajinikanth

The 70-year-old actor posted audio clips on social media platform Hoote, explaining how he met ‘Annaatthe’ director Siva and how the collaboration between the actor-director duo came about.

Flix Kollywood

As his latest release Annaatthe continues to rule the box office, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday, November 15, shared how he met director Siva and how the collaboration between the director-actor duo came about. Rajinikanth’s latest outing Annaatthe hit the big screens on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali. The 70-year-old actor has posted audio clips explaining how the film was made on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

“Karthik Subbaraj featured me in a stylish avatar in Petta, which was released along with Viswasam, a film directed by Siva, starring Ajith. Both films were super-hits and they garnered good responses from fans. I was curious to watch Viswasam. The producer (Satya Jyothi Thyagarajan) arranged for a screening. I liked the film till its interval but was still puzzled about its massive success. But as the film progressed, its colours changed and I involuntarily started clapping my hands,” Rajinikanth says.

He then says that he had set up a meeting with director Siva after watching Viswasam. “I checked with Siva if he has a script for me and he said he wants to deliver a hit film. He mentioned that it was very easy to deliver a hit with me. I was stunned because no one had said that to me before. Many directors say they will try to give out a hit film but no one has said it's easy to deliver,” Rajinikanth recounts.

Speaking further, Rajini says, “He said that I should play the lead in a film that has a good story like Muthu, Annamalai and Padayappa and it's been a long time since you have appeared as a villager.” The Kaala actor then asked Siva to come up with a script on similar lines. Siva returned with a script within 12 days, he says. “He only asked for two-and-half hours of my time and three bottles of water. After he completed the narration, I started crying and hugged him. I said I want him to make the film exactly like the narration and he promised that it would be even better,” superstar Rajinikanth said, adding that Siva assured him that people would flock to theatres to see the film.

Rajinikanth concluded his post by saying that Siva has hit the bull’s eye and delivered what he promised. “There were many problems while filming but he smiled and handled everything. I would like to extend my wishes to Siva and his team. Annaatthe is a film I cannot forget in my life. I will shortly share that with all of you in upcoming posts,” the actor says.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe co-starred actor Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others in pivotal roles.