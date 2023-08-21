‘Was asked to drink urine,’ Andhra Dalit man alleges custodial torture

Venkataprasad, a 23 year dalit youth accused that the sub-inspector at Kadiyam police station had advised him to drink urine when he was thirsty.

news Custodial torture

A Dalit man from Kunkudupalli of Chagallu Mandal in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh has accused the police of subjecting him to brutal torture besides telling him to drink urine when he asked for water. The victim identified as Venkata Prasad (23) alleged that he was summoned to the Kadiyam police station on August 17 in connection with the case of a missing woman which was reported in July. Prasad is alleged to have provided a two-wheeler to the accused in the case.

The incident came to light on Saturday, when Prasad made the allegations against the Kadiyam police. Speaking to a news channel, the victim Scheduled Caste (Mala), alleged that he fell unconscious after being subjected to physical torture, for which the police had admitted him in a local hospital.

Prasad said that instead of conducting a fair investigation in the case, Sub Inspector of Police of Kadiyam, R Shivaji, brutally tortured him. When the severely injured Prasad asked for water, the SI instead asked him to drink urine, Prasad claimed.

“I was beaten severely on my hands, legs and face, I fell unconscious but the police questioned me if I was acting. The SI woke me up and again beat me. I became weak and was taken to Rajamahendravaram Hospital for treatment and was discharged,” Prasad alleged.

Following grave allegations against the SI, Rajamahendravaram Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rajani, visited Venkata Prasad at the hospital and recorded his statement on Saturday.

Following Venkata Prasads’ statement, the the police filed cases against the SI under relevant sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and was transferred to another department