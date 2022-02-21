Support us

YSRCP leader and Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who passed away on February 21
news Death Monday, February 21, 2022 - 12:35
TNM Staff

Condolences poured in after the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, February 21. Goutham Reddy, who was 50, is survived by his wife, daughter and son. He had returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the Andhra Pradesh Industries Department had set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state. Goutham held the portfolios of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Leaders from across party lines expressed grief over Goutham Reddy’s passing, with many people fondly reminiscing of him as a gentle, mild-mannered man and a committed leader. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement expressed "deep shock and profound grief" over Goutham Reddy’s untimely demise, whom he called “a young promising leader” who was known to him since his early days. Expressing anguish over the tragic incident, CM Jagan said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague, and conveyed his condolences to Goutham Reddy’s family. 

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared two days of state mourning for Goutham Reddy, and has decided to perform his last rites with official honours. 

At a gathering of officials and YSRCP leaders at his residence, CM Jagan reportedly recalled his relationship with Goutham Reddy. He expressed his grief, saying that the two were well-acquainted since childhood. He said he has lost not just a friend but also a capable minister, and recalled his contributions to the state’s development. Jagan is expected to reach Hyderabad in the afternoon on Monday, February 21 to pay his respects. 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered Goutham as a gentle, cultured man and as a leader with an awareness of public issues and commitment to his work.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal recalled meeting Goutham Reddy on several occasions to discuss matters related to the development of Andhra Pradesh. 

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad, Asadaddin Owaisi called him a bright politician and spoke about their long-term friendship. “My condolences to Mekapati family on the sad & sudden demise of @MekapatiGoutham a dear friend of 25 years we had spend some wonderful times which will be etched in my memory

Gautam was a bright politician ,always concerned about his District & fantastic minister

Life is short (sic),” Owaisi wrote. 

Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote: “Mekapati Goutham Reddy's sudden death has come as a great shock. I pray to God that his soul attains peace... I extend my deepest sympathies to their family members.” 

Telangana Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, YSR Telangana Party president and CM Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kolhe, and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were among the many politicians who expressed their condolences. 

As a mark of respect, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak announced that they were postponing the pre-release event for promoting the film. 

Actor-politician and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna in a statement said that Goutham Reddy was friendly with everyone, regardless of their political affiliation. “He worked with integrity on people’s issues,” Balakrishna said. 

Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan remembered him as a “young, brilliant, energetic, committed, inspiring leader.”

Former IAS officer Dr PV Ramesh remembered him as a “warm, effusive, friendly gentleman.” “As #Minister he was proactive, keen & committed to his work,” he wrote. 

Several leaders from the opposition TDP and BJP also offered condolences. 

Many of his colleagues from the YSRCP also expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise. 

Goutham Reddy’s body has been shifted to his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad for people to pay their final respects till the evening of February 21. His body will be shifted to Nellore on February 22, and his funeral is likely to take place on Wednesday, February 23. 

Goutham Reddy was the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSRCP government.

With PTI inputs

