‘Warm gentleman, bright politician’: Condolences pour in for Mekapati Goutham Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared two days of state mourning for Goutham Reddy, and has decided to perform his last rites with official honours.

Condolences poured in after the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, February 21. Goutham Reddy, who was 50, is survived by his wife, daughter and son. He had returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the Andhra Pradesh Industries Department had set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state. Goutham held the portfolios of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Leaders from across party lines expressed grief over Goutham Reddy’s passing, with many people fondly reminiscing of him as a gentle, mild-mannered man and a committed leader. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement expressed "deep shock and profound grief" over Goutham Reddy’s untimely demise, whom he called “a young promising leader” who was known to him since his early days. Expressing anguish over the tragic incident, CM Jagan said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague, and conveyed his condolences to Goutham Reddy’s family.

At a gathering of officials and YSRCP leaders at his residence, CM Jagan reportedly recalled his relationship with Goutham Reddy. He expressed his grief, saying that the two were well-acquainted since childhood. He said he has lost not just a friend but also a capable minister, and recalled his contributions to the state’s development. Jagan is expected to reach Hyderabad in the afternoon on Monday, February 21 to pay his respects.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered Goutham as a gentle, cultured man and as a leader with an awareness of public issues and commitment to his work.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal recalled meeting Goutham Reddy on several occasions to discuss matters related to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Saddened by the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Industries & IT minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



We have had several opportunities to meet and discuss matters related to the development of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family in their hour of mourning. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2022

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad, Asadaddin Owaisi called him a bright politician and spoke about their long-term friendship. “My condolences to Mekapati family on the sad & sudden demise of @MekapatiGoutham a dear friend of 25 years we had spend some wonderful times which will be etched in my memory

Gautam was a bright politician ,always concerned about his District & fantastic minister

Life is short (sic),” Owaisi wrote.

Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote: “Mekapati Goutham Reddy's sudden death has come as a great shock. I pray to God that his soul attains peace... I extend my deepest sympathies to their family members.”

Telangana Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, YSR Telangana Party president and CM Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kolhe, and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were among the many politicians who expressed their condolences.

Deeply saddened & shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu



My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief



Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace pic.twitter.com/9V7IYk3o03 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 21, 2022

Shocked to know about the sudden demise of #MekapatiGowthamReddy garu at such a young age….My deepest condolences to the friends and family. — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 21, 2022

Deeply saddened by the sudden death of AP Industries, Commerce, Information Technology Minister, Goutham Reddy Mekapati. This business tycoon also did a remarkable job in his political career with YSRCP. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences are with the Reddy family. https://t.co/dFGWV2Xmpe — Dr.Amol Kolhe (@kolhe_amol) February 21, 2022

It is shocking to learn about untimely demise of my dear friend Mekapati Gautam Reddy. May his soul Rest In Peace. My Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/deaBPvZcQ4 — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) February 21, 2022

As a mark of respect, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak announced that they were postponing the pre-release event for promoting the film.

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today! — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 21, 2022

Actor-politician and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna in a statement said that Goutham Reddy was friendly with everyone, regardless of their political affiliation. “He worked with integrity on people’s issues,” Balakrishna said.

Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan remembered him as a “young, brilliant, energetic, committed, inspiring leader.”

Mekapati Goutham's sudden passing is a terrible blow to AP and Telugu people. A young, brilliant, energetic, committed, inspiring leader has been snatched away by untimely death. It leaves a void in public life. My deepest condolences to the family and friends.

Om Shanti. — Jayaprakash Narayan (@JP_LOKSATTA) February 21, 2022

Former IAS officer Dr PV Ramesh remembered him as a “warm, effusive, friendly gentleman.” “As #Minister he was proactive, keen & committed to his work,” he wrote.

Shocked to learn that @MekapatiGoutham is no more. He was a warm, effusive, friendly gentleman. As #Minister he was proactive, keen & committed to his work. Fortunate to have worked with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/j1uQAu7kif — Dr PV Ramesh (@RameshPV2010) February 21, 2022

It’s terrible to hear about the loss of Sri Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, AP.



I express my sincere sympathy to his family and friends.



Words can't express how saddened we are to hear of the loss of great minister. pic.twitter.com/IcjZdJGLSV — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) February 21, 2022

Several leaders from the opposition TDP and BJP also offered condolences.

I’m shocked & deeply anguished to learn about the sudden & untimely demise of my dear friend, AP Minister, Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy. It’s a great loss for the state, country, and for me personally. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends & followers. Om Shant pic.twitter.com/YIX0st3eMy — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) February 21, 2022

Deeply shocked and saddened to know about the sudden demise of AP IT & Industries Minister Shri Mekapati Goutham reddy due to massive heart attack. He is one of the few outspoken ministers in the cabinet. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) February 21, 2022

Deeply saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Hon’ble minister Sri Mekapati Gowtham Reddy garu @MekapatiGoutham . My condolences to the Mekapati family,may god give them strength to overcome this sudden loss #RIPMekapatiGoutham pic.twitter.com/0EygnIrLkF — Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy (@PattabhiRamK1) February 21, 2022

Many of his colleagues from the YSRCP also expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise.

Extremely saddened & shocked to learn of our dear friend Mekapati Goutham garu’s demise. One of the nicest people in public life, his contributions to development of AP was tremendous. He will be deeply missed. Condolences to his family. RIP Goutham anna. #MekapatiGouthamReddy pic.twitter.com/ztTWexsMdl — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) February 21, 2022

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Mekapati Goutham Reddy Garu. The sense of loss can't be described in words and I wish that may the departed soul rest in peace.#MekapatiGoutham February 21, 2022

Goutham Reddy’s body has been shifted to his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad for people to pay their final respects till the evening of February 21. His body will be shifted to Nellore on February 22, and his funeral is likely to take place on Wednesday, February 23.

Goutham Reddy was the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSRCP government.

With PTI inputs