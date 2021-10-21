War of words between Siddaramaiah, Dr Sudhakar over political loyalty

Dr Sudhakar was among the 15 MLAs who resigned from Congress to pave the way for the formation of the BJP government.

A war of words broke out between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and current state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Thursday over loyalty. Siddaramaiah alleged that Dr Sudhakar, who was part of the Congress before joining the BJP fold in 2019, had cheated his former party and jumped ship for money and power. He even suggested that after the 2023 Assembly elections, Dr Sudhakar will go to jail for corruption. Dr Sudhakar was among the 15 MLAs who resigned from Congress to pave the way for the formation of the BJP government in the state led by BS Yediyurappa.

Siddaramaiah’s remark had come as a response to allegations levelled by Dr Sudhakar against senior Congress MLA and former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for alleged corruption in the Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC Bank. Speaking at a party event on Wednesday, Sudhakar had said that he had sought a probe against the irregularities but apparently the Congress leaders have got a stay on the probe. He suggested that the Congress leaders will go to jail if the probe reaches its logical conclusion.,

Responding to Siddarmaiah’s charges on Twitter, Dr Sudhakar responded that he decided to quit the Congress as the party had formed an “unholy” alliance with the JD(S) for the greed of money and power of a few leaders. He also highlighted that Siddaramaiah who was previously part of the JD(S) and fought against the Congress, had joined the party.

Further he attacked Siddarmaiah saying that unlike the latter, he won’t leave his Assembly seat Chikkaballapura until his death. Siddaramaiah in 2018 had contested from two Assembly seats— Chamundeshwari and Badami while vacating his previously held seat Varuna for his son Dr Yathindra.

He further said that it was cowardly of Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats and it was under his leadership that the party fell to 78 seats from 120 seats in 2013.

He further said that Congress no longer enjoys the trust of the public and the party will see defeat in 2023.