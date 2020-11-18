War of words between D Roopa IPS and Twitter user True Indology over firecrackers

The tussle that began with D Roopa questioning the need for bursting firecrackers on Deepavali ended in True Indology’s account getting suspended.

A war of words broke out on social media between IPS officer D Roopa and a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘True Indology’ over whether firecrackers are Indian or not. The tussle that began with D Roopa questioning the need for bursting firecrackers on Deepavali has ended in the suspension of True Indology’s account, which has irked right-wing Twitter. However, it is not clear why the account, a staunch Hindutva proponent, has been suspended and based on whose complaint.

D Roopa, who is the Home Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, had on November 14 written a Facebook status asking why people have a problem with a ban on firecrackers and that she is “left aghast” to see “some intellectual, highly educated and respectable citizens jeering the crowd” on violating the rules on ban of firecrackers. When she shared the Facebook post on Twitter, several users questioned her, asking her whether she would question the customs of other religions as well.



A little while later, True Indology, whose account has now been suspended, argued with Roopa that crackers have been mentioned in ancient scriptures of India, a claim that the IPS officer contested. She asked the user to produce proof of scriptures where firecrackers were mentioned. Later, she also lashed out at the user for calling her responses to her "entitlement of babus and arrogance” and asked why the user was “faceless and nameless.”

After a long-drawn-out tussle, on Wednesday, True Indology’s profile was suspended by Twitter, drawing the ire of many on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut led the outrage, questioning Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey for suspending the account.

“When they don’t have answers to your questions they break your house, put you in jail, gag your voice or kill your digital identity. Eliminating one’s digital identity is no less than a murder in virtual world, there must be strict laws against it,” Kangana tweeted.

In another tweet, she lashed out at D Roopa. Government appoints people like @D_Roopa_IPS to protect fundamental rights of commoners, but look at her obnoxious ignorance like a sore looser she became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the arguments with facts she simply got @TIinExile eliminated. Shame on you @D_Roopa_IPS (sic),” Kangana said in another tweet.

Soon enough, shortly after her tweets, #BringBackTrueIndology began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday morning. TNM has reached out to D Roopa for a response on the same. The article will be updated if and when she responds.

Hey @TwitterIndia, this is the second time you have unreasonably suspended one of the most informative and decent Twitter handles on your platform



