Want to rent a house in Bengaluru? You better have scored 90% or more in Class 12

Despite social media groups helping people hunt for houses in Bengaluru, renting in the city is a daunting task, especially when landlords reject you over the most trivial reasons.

Hunting for a house in a city like Bengaluru is no easy task. Topping the list of absurd demands, a Twitter user recently shared how his cousin had to furnish his school marksheets to get approved as a renter, but was rejected because he hadn't scored well enough. Even with social media groups like bengalururoomie, flats and flatmates, peakbengaluru, house hunting is a daunting task primarily because of high demand, high rents and landlords rejecting people over the most trivial reasons. Added to the list of bizarre reasons that landlords reject tenants, is not scoring â€˜high marksâ€™ during Class 12 exams.

Taking to Twitter to share his cousinâ€™s plight, Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) shared screenshots of a conversation between a broker and his cousin Yogesh. The broker had asked Yogesh to share his LinkedIn profile, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, and a 200-word statement about himself. Without even expressing shock or the slightest doubt over being asked for such documents by the landlord, Yogesh obliged and sent the required documents. However, the broker came back bearing bad news for Yogesh. The landlord had rejected him. Why? The landlord apparently wanted tenants who had scored 90% or above in their Class 12 grade exams, but Yogesh had scored only 75%. In the replies to Shubhâ€™s original tweet, it was revealed that the landlord was a retired professor from IIM-Bangalore.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d â€” Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

While several people replying to this tweet questioned the credibility of this exchange, others were not surprised. Several claimed that newer criteria have been developed by landlords, in addition to the existing ones, such as being vegetarians, non-Muslims, and pets not being allowed. One Twitter user even asked whether the landlord was looking for a tenant or if he was looking for a son-in-law, while another asked if the landlord was seeking a private tutor for his child. Another user claimed that soon, landlords would be conducting entrance exams for prospective tenants in Bengaluru.

soon we will have entrance exam for Bangalore flats!!! â€” saurabh firke (@SaurabhFirke) April 27, 2023