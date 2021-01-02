Want to learn farming? Head to this farmers’ group in Kerala

From the basics on how to plant a seed to lessons on understanding post-flood soil, the team of farmers impart knowledge that they have gained from years of practise to people.

news Farming

Ever wanted to try your hands at farming? A farmers group in Kerala’s Wayanad promises to help. ‘Eco Friends Karshaka Swasraya Sangam’ at Ellumandam in Edavaka panchayat in the district gives farming lessons to people interested. From ametur farmers to children, the group had been giving lessons on organic farming for the past several months.

It was in August 2020 that nine farmers at Ellumandam came together to form the agri group with the intention to preserve and distribute organic seeds to farmers across the state. The farming is done across five acres of land in Ellumandam. But very soon, the team started giving farming lessons to people who want to learn agricultural practises.

From the basics on how to plant a seed to lessons on understanding post-flood soil, the team of farmers impart knowledge that they have gained from years of practise to people. Leading the team is PJ Manuel, winner of state government's Biodiversity award for protecting indegenous crops in 2018.

Speaking to TNM, Manuel explained the farming lessons that will be given to people. “Interested people can book the lessons beforehand. We will give dates according to the time when actual agricultural works are done at the. Initially, we will give theory lessons, explaining to them how a field is made ready to plant, how to plant seeds or saplings, about the fertilizers, about pests etc. Following this, practical lessons will start, where we actually plant the crops,” Manuel says.

Though at present, those taking farming lessons are from around the region, Manuel says accommodation facilities will be arranged for those from far away places. The group also charges a nominal amount. “Apart from the expense for food, people can donate whatever contribution as they please. We have not kept a set fee,” he says.

Meanwhile, the group’s main activity is to produce and preserve organic seeds, which they say are flood resistant. The seeds are of various crops, including paddy, and the group distributes them across the state.

At present, winter farming is going on, growing crops like cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, broccoli, beetroot etc.