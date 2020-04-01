'Walk to grocery shops, do not go everyday', Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Over 6800 seized vehicles will be released only after 14 April, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao reiterated that two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles that ply on the city's roads will be seized during the lockdown period imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

"I am telling citizens to walk to grocery stores or limit your needs. There is no need for(them) to roam around in vehicles," Bhaskar Rao said on Wednesday after an announcement was made about restrictions on the use of vehicles even to buy grocery.

"This is not the time to do grocery shopping. We have given enough time for you to use vehicles and go to shops and buy. Do not go everyday to your shop for groceries. I have commanded the police under my control to impound two- wheelers and four-wheelers moving around aimlessly and which are proving to be a hindrance in enforcing lockdown," Bhaskar Rao added.

According to the Commissioner, 6852 vehicles were seized in Bengaluru until Wednesday night. This includes 6321 two-wheelers, 227 three-wheelers and 304 four-wheelers. The vehicles will be released only after 14 April.