Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao reiterated that two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles that ply on the city's roads will be seized during the lockdown period imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
"I am telling citizens to walk to grocery stores or limit your needs. There is no need for(them) to roam around in vehicles," Bhaskar Rao said on Wednesday after an announcement was made about restrictions on the use of vehicles even to buy grocery.
"This is not the time to do grocery shopping. We have given enough time for you to use vehicles and go to shops and buy. Do not go everyday to your shop for groceries. I have commanded the police under my control to impound two- wheelers and four-wheelers moving around aimlessly and which are proving to be a hindrance in enforcing lockdown," Bhaskar Rao added.
According to the Commissioner, 6852 vehicles were seized in Bengaluru until Wednesday night. This includes 6321 two-wheelers, 227 three-wheelers and 304 four-wheelers. The vehicles will be released only after 14 April.
"We are planning to issue 200 medical emergency passes per police station which can be collected and returned on a daily basis," added Bhaskar Rao.
Earlier in the day, Praveen Sood, Director General & inspector general of police of Karnataka, posted on Twitter that the state police will stop vehicles found roaming outside for flimsy reasons.
"This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation," said a tweet by the DGP.
This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation.— DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 1, 2020
In Bengaluru, groceries are allowed to be open through out the day but police officials are restricting people from using their vehicles. However, vehicles will be allowed to ply for emergencies.