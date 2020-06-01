Wajid Khan, who co-composed music for ‘Dabangg’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ dies at age 42

Reports state Wajid Khan, of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, had COVID-19 and kidney ailments.

Flix Death

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42. According to some reports, he had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as a mentor on singing reality shows "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar".

The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka, which was sung by Wajid.

Soon after the news of the composer's demise broke, many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pay tributes.

Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 31, 2020

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Actor Priyanka Chopra said she will always remember Wajid's smile.

The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," she posted on Twitter.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Actor Parineeti Chopra said Wajid was one of the "nicest" men in the industry.

"Always singing. All heart. Always positive. You will truly be missed Wajid bhai," she tweeted.

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his filmmaker-father David Dhawan with Wajid and remembered the musician as one of the most positive people in Bollywood.

"Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss you Wajid bhai thank you for the music, he wrote.

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani said he was "heartbroken" after hearing the news.

Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again," he wrote.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said he was still unable to come to terms with the news of Wajid's demise.

“Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajid bhai,” he tweeted.

Singer Javed Ali posted, “Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan. May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family.”