Wait for class 12 results before admissions, UGC tells colleges

In view of the financial hardships due to the pandemic, the UGC has asked universities to ensure complete fee refund in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.

The new academic session in universities and colleges across the county will begin from October 1 while the admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards. "It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18," the UGC said in the new guidelines.

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode. "The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the guidelines said. In view of the financial hardships faced by parents during the pandemic, the commission has asked varsities and HEIs to ensure fees are fully refunded in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.

It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31. The exams can be conducted in either offline, online or in blended mode.

Recently on July 15, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) asked affiliated schools to complete moderation of class 12 studentsâ€™ marks on time, so that the result can be declared by July 31 as planned. Since the CBSE boards exams were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19, results are being tabulated based on an alternative grading policy. The assessment policy gives 30% weightage each to class 10 (best three subjects) and class 11 marks, and 40% weightage to class 12 marks based on unit tests, mid-term exams or pre-board exams.

