Vu launches Vu Cinema Smart TV with high brightness panel, voice remote

With the Vu Cinema Smart TV, the company is trying to bring some of their best 4K features to the Smart TV segment.

Money Television

Premium television company Vu Televisions, has announced the launch of Vu Cinema Smart TV to ensure that movie fans get the best cinema experience and audio-visual performance. This smart TV will premiere on June 23, 2020 and will be sold on Flipkart exclusively.

Commenting on the launch of the product that offers the whole new cinema experience, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, VU Technologies said, “Vu Televisions launched the first range of Smart TVs in India in May 2016 and introduced Android TVs in March 2018. In June 2020, we continue our leadership in Smart TV innovation with the Vu Cinema TV, bringing features such as voice remote, surround sound, and our proprietary high brightness panels. The Vu luxury experience of quality, features, and customer service is available in 32” and 43” sizes, and after selling over 15 lakh Smart TVs in India, Vu continues to be the pioneer in television for the discerning buyer.”

The Vu Cinema Smart TV will have top of the line features with IPS A+ grade panel for a premium viewing experience, 40W surround speakers with Dolby Audio, Premium Content Library to keep you entertained at all times, and Bezel-Less design which will enhance your living room, the company said in a statement.

Some of the features include:

> Picture details highlighted by an IPS High Bright Panel for the best viewing experience

> 40-watt Soundbar along with Master speaker & Tweeter for enhanced sound clarity with Dolby Audio

> 100% robotic assembly – for a bezel-less design that ensures absolute precision as well as uniform brightness across all the edges.

> Voice-assistant remote with Android 9.0 Pie including major content apps

The TV will be available in two sizes –32” priced at Rs 12,999/- and 43” priced at Rs 21,999/-.